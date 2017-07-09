Photos of the week July 9-15 July 9, 20170 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 1 of 5 Diane Clayton watches the start of the Children's Fourth of July parade from her porch in Oak Bluffs. — Stacey Rupolo A woman talks on her phone on Summer Street in Edgartown waiting for the Fourth of July parade to start. — Stacey Rupolo Jesse Randol dances with her daughter Ruby Randol at the farmers market on Saturday. — Stacey Rupolo Olivia Rabbit arranges flowers at the Good Earth flower stand at the farmer's market. — Stacey Rupolo Two smoldering boats float in Lagoon Pond after catching fire on Wednesday. — Stacey Rupolo