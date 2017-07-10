Bridge results

At the July 3, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, nine tables were in play. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Sandy and Michael Lindheimer, followed by Louise Marx and Judy Maynes in second, Cheryl Neal and Dotti Arnold in third, and Barbara Silk and Dave Donald in fourth. In the East-West direction, Don Nelson and Story Osborne finished first, followed by Ken Judson and Judy Goff in second, Linda Shapiro and Barbara Kummel in third, and Sari Lipkin and Carol Whitmarsh in fourth.

At the July 4, 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, four pairs competed. Finishing in a tie with two wins each were Dave Donald playing with Michel Riel, Barbara Besse playing with Sandy Lindheimer, and Michael Lindheimer playing with Ken Judson.

At the July 6, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club, eight tables were in play. In the North-South direction Barbara Silk and Bea Phear finished in first place, followed by Dave Donald and Rich Colter in second, and Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in third. In the East-West direction, Don Nelson and Lou Winkelman finished first, followed by Audrey Egger and Mollie Whalen in second, and Barbara Besse and Miles Jaffe in third place.