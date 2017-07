A car plunged into the water near the Reading Room in Edgartown just before 1 p.m. Monday after the driver attempted a U-turn and hit the gas instead of the brake, a fire official said.

The Reading Room is located next to Collins Beach in Edgartown.

One person was pulled from the car. He was not injured.

Edgartown harbormaster Charlie Blair and two other members of the harbormaster’s staff are on the scene.

