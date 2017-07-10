Made on MVY: Frock

“When all else fails … just get your frock on.” – Erin Smith

Frock is a women’s clothing line handmade by owner Trisha Ginter. The patterns, the draping, the cutting, the sewing, the finishing, and the tagging, are all done in the light-filled, second floor shop right at the edge of the Vineyard Haven harbor. A graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology, Trisha has been designing clothing since the early ‘90s. Two years ago she moved back to Martha’s Vineyard with her husband and business, and she hasn’t looked back.

Her love of the process and wanting to connect with customers are what inspired the move from a corporate fashion job in New York City to designing her small, custom collection on the Island. Martha’s Vineyard has been a part of Trisha’s life almost as far back as she can remember. Now she gets to enjoy one of her favorite things — sewing — in a place she loves so much. She invites all who are curious to pop into the studio/shop and say hello.

Frock is located at 13 Beach St. Ext, Vineyard Haven. frockisland.com, frockisland@gmail.com. Hours: W-Sat. 12-5 13 Beach Street ext. 2nd fl. Vineyard Haven.