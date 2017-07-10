Michael Schroeder repeats as Murdick’s Run the Chop champ

1 of 6

Michael Schroeder of West Tisbury won the Murdick’s Fudge Run the Chop 5 Mile Road Race Challenge for the second consecutive year on a perfect July Fourth morning in Vineyard Haven. Nearly 500 runners took part in the 16th edition of the race.

Mr. Schroeder, a former Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School track standout and Davidson College graduate, ran the course from the Tisbury School to West Chop and back in 27:23.31. Lee Greathouse of Edgartown was the race runner-up, as he was in last year’s event, clocking in at 27:44.00.

Continuing the sense of déjà vu, Rebecca Trachsel of Winchester repeated as the women’s winner, finishing 10th overall with a time of 32:19.24. Pearl Vercruysse of Aquinnah, another MVRHS track star, who graduated last month, was the women’s runner-up, and placed 19th in 33:53.33.

The top 10 racers, following the first- and second-place winners, were:

3. Keegan Skidmore, Blue Bell, Pa., 27:54

4. Zander Kessler, Concord, 28.01

5. Rene Da Silva, Vineyard Haven, 28:25

6. Michael Palmer, Chicago, Ill., 30:23

7. Brady Foehl, Williamstown 30:41

8. Jed Sheckler, Ithaca, N.Y., 31:25

9. Liam Mahoney, Grafton, 31:59

10. Rebecca Trachsel Winchester, 32:19