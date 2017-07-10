Here upon the island,
The happy hunt is on
For a broken bit of sea glass
To be unearthed and much adored.
Is there quite some story
Behind each rustic treasure?
If there is, the magic’s gone
Once it’s been uncovered.
Every random cut of glass
So smooth, so worn and straight
May take days or weeks or months to find
But when found — is worth the wait.
Here upon the island
You’re bound to know of some
Who spend their carefree hours
In search of “just that special one.”
Save one for me,
Thrown by the sea,
Onto — the awaiting sun-baked, sandy shore.
Born in Newburyport, and a longtime resident of upstate New York, Liz Splittgerber is a new resident of Vineyard Haven, mom to three school-age children, and wife of the Rev. Matthew Splittgerber.