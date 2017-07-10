Here upon the island,

The happy hunt is on

For a broken bit of sea glass

To be unearthed and much adored.

Is there quite some story

Behind each rustic treasure?

If there is, the magic’s gone

Once it’s been uncovered.

Every random cut of glass

So smooth, so worn and straight

May take days or weeks or months to find

But when found — is worth the wait.

Here upon the island

You’re bound to know of some

Who spend their carefree hours

In search of “just that special one.”

Save one for me,

Thrown by the sea,

Onto — the awaiting sun-baked, sandy shore.

Born in Newburyport, and a longtime resident of upstate New York, Liz Splittgerber is a new resident of Vineyard Haven, mom to three school-age children, and wife of the Rev. Matthew Splittgerber.