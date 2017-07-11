Alfred H. Hopp, “Hoppy” of Hillside Village in Vineyard Haven, died on Friday morning, July 7, 2017, at Rhode Island Hospital at the age of 87.

Al was born in Boston on Sept. 20, 1929, the son of Alfred R. and Edith C. (Woodside) Hopp. His father was a German immigrant and his mother was born in Boston. He graduated from East Boston High School in 1947, and moved to Martha’s Vineyard in July 1956. Al worked at the Mansion House for 17 years doing maintenance, and serving as a cook and assistant manager. He followed that by doing construction work for Manuel Sylvia. Hoppy retired as a chef from the Black Dog after working there for 11 years, 3 months, and 11 days (as he retold the story). Alfred was a Tisbury volunteer firefighter for 34 years.

He was a Master Mason for 32 years, and a lifetime member of the Grand Lodge of Massachusetts and Oriental-Martha’s Vineyard Lodge in Oak Bluffs. He served as Worshipful Master of the Martha’s Vineyard Masonic Lodge located in Vineyard Haven in 1991, and as secretary from 1985 until 1994. After the merger of the two Island lodges, he served as secretary from 2003 until 2011, following Wor. George Goulart. Al was presented the Meritorious Service Award in 1996, and on Oct. 24, 2016, the Masonic dining hall was named after W. Alfred H. Hopp for his dedication to the craft and sacrifices in the kitchen. For the coup de grace, Brother Hopp received the distinguished Joseph Warren Medal on May 22, 2017, presented by RW James Tappan Morse.

Alfred was also a member of the Masonic brotherhood of the Aleppo Temple Shriners, the Scottish High Rite-Boston Chapter, the Royal Arch Cape Cod Council and Chapter Council. He was a member of the Improved Order of the Redmen, and past president of the Hillside Village Tenant Association. He volunteered for the Oak Bluffs Council on Aging for many years.

Hoppy loved the Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins and Celtics — really a diehard New England sports fan. GO SOX! He enjoyed woodworking and carving. He loved to fish, tell stories, and laugh. Recently he enjoyed spending time with his 3 youngest grandsons; they were the true light of his world. Al was an incredible cook; if you were lucky he might have shared a recipe or two with you. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed every minute, especially time with his family.

Al was predeceased by his parents and sister, Annice Lima of Pembroke. He is survived by his children, Corinne Medeiros of Hyannis, Karen Lobdell and husband Kenneth of West Tisbury, Stephen Hopp and wife Irene of Florida, Kristine Hopp of Holyoke, and Sarah Marcotte and husband Brett of Seekonk. Alfred also leaves 11 grandchildren, Kara Medeiros, Matthew Lobdell, Shannon Reilly and husband Brett, Kathryn Hopp, Jaclyn Jaquette and husband Steve, Stephanie Kowal and husband Brent, Aisling Kelliher, Kerianne MacPherson and husband Sean, and Oliver, Wesley, and Louis Marcotte; and three great-grandchildren, Kendall, Jake, and Jack Jaquette; niece Janice Perrin, and nephews Gary and John Lima.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, July 12, in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home. Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs from 10 until 11:30 am, with a funeral service at 11:30 officiated by the Rev. Dr. Roger Spinney. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, State Road, Vineyard Haven, with a Masonic funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund, with checks payable to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168, or phone 800-52-JIMMY, or to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Shriners International Headquarters, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

