Alfred H. Hopp, (“Hoppy”) of Hillside Village in Vineyard Haven died on Friday morning, July 7, 2017 at Rhode Island Hospital at the age of 87.

Al was born in Boston on September 20, 1929, the son of Alfred R. and Edith C. (Woodside) Hopp. His father was a German immigrant and his mother was born in Boston. He graduated from East Boston High School in 1947 and moved to Martha’s Vineyard in July of 1956. Al worked at the Mansion House for 17 years doing maintenance, serving as a cook, and as assistant manager. He followed that by doing construction work for Manuel Sylvia. Hoppy retired as a chef from the Black Dog after working there for 11 years, 3 months and 11 days (as he re-tells the story). Alfred was a Tisbury Volunteer Firefighter for 34 years. He was a Master Mason for 32 years and a lifetime member of the Grand Lodge of Massachusetts and Oriental-Martha’s Vineyard Lodge in Oak Bluffs. He served as Worshipful Master of the Martha’s Vineyard Masonic Lodge located in Vineyard Haven in 1991 and as secretary from 1985 until 1994. After the merger of the two Island lodges he served as secretary from 2003 until 2011 following Wor. George Goulart. Al was presented the Meritorious Service Award in 1996 and then in October 24, 2016 the Masonic dining hall was named after W. Alfred H. Hopp for his dedication to the craft and sacrifices in the kitchen. For the coup de gras, Brother Hopp received the distinguished Joseph Warren Medal on May 22, 2017 presented by RW James Tappan Morse.

Alfred was also a member of the Masonic brotherhood of the Aleppo Temple Shriners, the Scottish High Rite-Boston Chapter, the Royal Arch Cape Cod Council and Chapter Council. He was a member of the Improved Order of the Redmen and past president of the Hillside Village Tenant Association. He volunteered for the Oak Bluffs Council on Aging for many years.

Hoppy loved the Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins and Celtics — really a diehard New England Sports fan. GO SOX! He enjoyed woodworking and carving. He loved to fish, tell stories, and laugh. Recently he enjoyed spending time with his 3 youngest grandsons; they were the true light of his world. Al was an incredible cook, if you were lucky he may have shared a recipe or two with you. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed every minute, especially time with his family.

Al was pre-deceased by his parents and sister, Annice Lima of Pembroke. He is survived by his children, Corinne Medeiros of Hyannis; Karen Lobdell and husband Kenneth of West Tisbury; Stephen Hopp and wife Irene of Florida; Kristine Hopp of Holyoke and Sarah Marcotte and husband Brett of Seekonk. Besides his children Alfred also leaves eleven grandchildren, Kara Medeiros, Matthew Lobdell, Shannon Reilly and husband Brett ; Kathryn Hopp, Jaclyn Jaquette and husband Steve; Stephanie Kowal and husband Brent; Aisling Kelliher, Kerianne MacPherson and husband Sean; Oliver, Wesley and Louis Marcotte; three great-grandchildren, Kendall, Jake and Jack Jaquette; niece Janice Perrin and nephews Gary and John Lima.

Visiting hours will be held on Wed., July 12 in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home. Edgartown Road, oak Bluffs from 10:00am until 11:30am with a funeral service at 11:30 officiated by Rev. Dr. Roger Spinney. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, State Rd, Vineyard Haven with a Masonic funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund, Please make checks payable to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 (p) 800.52.JIMMY (f) 617.632.4070 or the Shriners Hospital for Children, Shriners International Headquarters, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607, Tel: 813-281-0300.

Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information.