Charlie Nadler will leave them laughing at Alex’s Place

It’s comedy night at Alex’s Place at the YMCA on Saturday, July 15. Charlie Nadler will star in the event, alongside Cord Bailey and Patrick Holbert. The night promises to be fun for all ages, with trivia at intermission hosted by Ray Whittaker.

Currently, Mr. Nadler lives in Astoria with his wife and their stray cat, where he writes screenplays and performs comedy. Before that he lived in Los Angeles, working in film and television. He is a 2002 graduate of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School and comes to the Island twice a summer, when he visits his mother, Times writer Holly Nadler.

Can’t go early in the evening? There are two showtimes, at 6 and 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Proceeds go to the teen program at the YMCA.