‘Islanders Write’ returns to celebrate writing on August 13 & 14

‘Islanders Write’ is the annual writing conference, sponsored by the MV Times and MV Arts & Ideas magazine, about the art, craft and business of writing. The full day event on Monday August 14 includes panel discussions, workshops, author signings, and more. For those interested in writing and the writing life. See below for the full lineup of events and happenings.

Sunday, August 13, at 7:30 pm:

You Can’t Make This Up – Political Columnists

We kicked off Islanders Write last summer with a panel discussion about press coverage of the election. This year, we’re going to circle back around with three columnists who have been carefully watching and astutely commenting on policy and politics, real tweets, and fake news.



Callie Crossley, Richard North Patterson, and Walter Shapiro, with moderator Charlayne Hunter-Gault

Monday, August 14, from 8 am – 5 pm:

Join us for a full day of panel discussions, workshops, an open mic, author signings, and more.

This year we have panels on biographies, memoir, middle grade fiction, news, writing from another gender, a pitch panel, and humor, humor, humor!

8 am: Writing their Life – Biography: Approaches for Chronicling the Lives of Others

Elizabeth Hawes (aka Betsy Weinstock), Meryl Gordon, and moderator Jack Fruchtman.

9 am: Writing for Tweens – Middle Grade Fiction

Elise Broach, Gregory Mone, Linda Fairstein, and moderator Kate Feiffer.

10 am: Pitch Panel: How to get your Book Noticed

Rosemary Stimola, John Hough Jr., and moderator Torrey Oberfest

11 am: Writing your Life – Memoir

Hugh Price, Jessice Harris, Madeleine Blais, and moderator Bliss Broyard

12 pm: Crossing the Gender line: Writing in a Gender Other than your Own

Jeffrey Lent, Nicole Galland, Amor Towles, and moderator Geraldine Brooks

1 pm: Longform Journalism in the Time of Twitter

Mark Kramer, Jacki Lyden and moderator George Brennan

2 pm: Beyond the Caption Contest with Paul Karasik

2:30 pm: Why We’re Not as Funny as We Were Two Years Ago: The Humor Writers Return

Jenny Allen, Fred Barron, Nancy Slonim Aronie, and moderator Arnie Reisman

3:30 pm: Nude bathing on the Standby Line: Where Funny Begins and Ends

Annabelle Gurwitch, Adam Mansbach, and moderator Holly Nadler

Two writing workshops with Noepe’s Justen Ahren

Cultivating a Daily Writing Practice: Play

Cultivating a Daily Writing Practice: Supplication

One-on-One Manuscript Feedback with LaShonda Katrice Barnett

For additional information visit islanderswrite.com

Islander’s Write is co-sponsored by Bunch of Grapes Bookstore, Noepe Center for Literary Arts, and WCAI. With food from Scottish Bakehouse and coffee from Chilmark Coffee.