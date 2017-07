Support the Rising Tide Therapeutic Equestrian Center this weekend at its fundraising event, Rock Your Boots. On Saturday, July 15, at 6 pm, the Sailing Camp in Oak Bluffs will be a rowdy center for fun, food, open bar, music, dance, auctions, and of course, the “Best Boots” contest. Tickets are $70, and go toward a beloved Island charity that supports therapeutic horsemanship on Martha’s Vineyard. For more information, visit risingtidetec.org.