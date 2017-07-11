Thomas Finley O’Quinn, 66, of West Tisbury died on Thursday, July 6, 2017, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. He was the husband of Juraci Rodrigues O’Quinn. Visiting hours in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs, are on Wednesday, July 12, from 4 until 6 pm, with a funeral service beginning at 6 pm. Donations for funeral expenses may be made to the family at Juraci O’Quinn, P.O. Box 4631, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.