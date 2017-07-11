Thomas Finley O’Quinn, 66, of West Tisbury died on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. He was the husband of Juraci Rodrigues O’Quinn. Visiting hours in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs on Wed., July 12 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm with a funeral service beginning at 6:00pm. Donations may be made to the family at Juraci O’Quinn, PO Box 4631, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568 for any funeral expenses incurred. Visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information.