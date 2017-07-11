Washashore Fashions Launches Their 2017 Vineyard-Kini and Vineyard Couture Line.

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

All fabrics used are mainland-free and saltwater-worthy. With up-Islanders and down-Islanders in mind, Washashore Fashions are styled for the all-Island woman.

Available in six different colors and four different styles, the Vineyard-Kini will be taking the beach by storm this summer.

Vineyard From Behind is part of our casual Very Vineyard look, because we know people want to sit on the Vineyard wherever they are.

The popular Vineyard Sundress offers simple Vineyard charm for a strong Vineyard woman.

New to our Accessorize Martha’s Vineyard line this summer are the Vineyard belt buckle and the Vineyard hat.