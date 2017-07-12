Ann Bernard Smith, 91, died on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at her home in Edgartown. She was married to Nelson Crosby Smith, who died on April 5, 2017. Ann was the mother of Nelson Smith, Susan Smith, and William Smith.

Her funeral service will be held at a date to be announced, and a complete obituary will appear in next week’s paper. Donations in her memory may be made to the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living, P.O. Box 1729, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.