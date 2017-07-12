Anthony R. Espuga

Anthony Richard Espuga, also known as Tony, died peacefully on Monday, July 10, 2017.

Tony was born on Oct. 27, 1938, in Elizabeth, N.J. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and graduated from Rutgers University with a bachelor’s in business administration. Tony and Beverly were married in 1961, and resided in Cranford, N.J., since 1967. He worked at GAB-Robbins as an insurance claims manager for 42 years.

Tony loved camping with his family, and enjoyed many years in the Poconos as well as on Martha’s Vineyard. Tony and Beverly then enjoyed their wonderful house on Martha’s Vineyard. He also enjoyed attending New Jersey Devil hockey games with his children and grandchildren, as well as attending their sporting events.

Tony was active in the community, participating in scouting, coaching, and church. He attended the Community United Methodist Church in Roselle Park, N.J., as well as the United Methodist Church on Martha’s Vineyard.

Tony enjoyed his family and friends, and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly James; his sister, Dolores Vitiello; his children, Richard and his wife Jacqueline, David and his wife Michele, and Robert and his wife Kerrie; his grandchildren, Nicholas, Daniel, Alyssa, Ashley, Ryan, and Kyle, and his great-grandchild, Cole.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Hope Hospice, 107 Beach Road, Suite 104, P.O. Box 4188, Vineyard Haven, MA 02537, or Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living, P.O. Box 1729, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or Community United Methodist Church of Roselle Park 301 Chestnut St., Roselle Park, NJ 07204, or United Methodist Church of Martha’s Vineyard, 40 Trinity Park, Oak Bluffs MA 02557.