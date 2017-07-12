Community Groceries is a success story

To the Editor:

Welcome to summer, everyone! Here’s the annual update on the Community Groceries Program. It’s a big success.

Since August 2015, when the program started, we have raised $19,000 from your donations at the registers at Cronig’s. Cronig’s donates an additional 25 percent, so we have so far distributed almost $24,000 worth of groceries to our friends in need. Wow! And this year, Morning Glory Farm joins the program.

Here’s how the program works at Cronig’s: At the checkout counters at any of the Cronig’s stores, look up and see the pictures of the items you can add to your order, let the cashier know that you want to add one or more of those items, and the cashier will scan a SKU card. That’s it! Every month other than the summer months, we collect the groceries you have bought and bring them to the food pantry for distribution to our local families in need. I can’t tell you how much this is appreciated — these items are always the first things to go. The moms love the organic produce, and the olive oil and frozen strawberries are a special treat for our friends.

At Morning Glory, new this year, you can add a soup to your order at the register (including at the West Tisbury Farmers Market). Just ask at the checkout counter. We will tally up the soups at the end of the season, and Morning Glory will make delicious take-home frozen soups to distribute at the food pantry throughout the winter. How great is that?

Please join in. It’s easy and so very welcome and needed.

Welcome Morning Glory Farm, so thrilled to have you aboard. And thank you, everyone, for the great support.

Jessica Roddy, founder

Community Groceries Program MV