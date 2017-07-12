Court report June 26- July 10

Court report

June 26, 2017

Benjamin C. Stafford, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/8/81, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, failure to yield at intersection: continued to pretrial conference.

June 30, 2017

Charles A. Luvera Jr., Wilbraham; DOB 2/15/78, OUI-liquor or .08%, operating motor vehicle with suspended license subsequent offense, registration not in possession, leaving the scene of property damage, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: continued to pretrial conference.

Michael B. Pelli, Oak Bluffs; DOB 8/31/68, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

July 3, 2017

James Curtis Baclawski, Greenwich, Conn.; DOB 5/10/86, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, failure to stop/yield, missing registration sticker: continued to pretrial conference.

Rogerio G. Cunha, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/15/62, uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Yan Guimares, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/4/94, OUI-liquor or .08%, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Adam Joseph Lucas, Little River, S.C.; DOB 5/1/85, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding, leaving the scene of property damage, a second charge of leaving the scene of property damage: continued to pretrial conference.

Roger Lane Mattson, Aquinnah; DOB 6/22/97, OUI-liquor or .08%, moped violation, a second charge of moped violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Cordiero Newton, Montclair, N.J.; DOB 7/12/90, OUI-liquor or .08%, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Cledinaldo Pereira Prata, Edgartown; DOB 8/8/77, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued to pretrial conference.

Reece T. Strelecki-Boyd, Edgartown; DOB 1/10/92, municipal by-law or ordinance violation: dismissed.

Jose M. Vilaca, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/22/58, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, marked lanes violation, no inspection sticker: continued to pretrial conference.

Ryan Willoughby, Oak Bluffs; DOB 11/13/89, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

July 6, 2017

William C. Beebe, Portsmouth, R.I.; DOB 4/8/62, speeding: not responsible.

Rogerio D. Cardoso, Oak Bluffs; DOB 2/2/91, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Carlos N. Celestino, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/11/69, marked lanes violation: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Cleonice Maria Dasilva, Edgartown; DOB 12/15/63, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Cleonice Maria Dasilva, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/15/63, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, leaving the scene of personal injury: continued to pretrial conference.

Jose E. Dasilva, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/5/77, marked lanes violation: not responsible; OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; possession/use of false/stolen RMV document: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW and $50 PSF; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; refusal of motor vehicle operator to identify self: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Jose E. Dasilva, Edgartown; DOB 3/5/77, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Igor Costa De Souza, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/24/94, failure to stop: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Marcos Vinicios Decastro, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/28/86,

assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Admilson Deemelo, Oak Bluffs; DOB 6/28/77, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

Wemerson Paulo Deoliveira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/29/80, abandoning a motor vehicle; unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Wemerson Paulo Deoliveira, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/29/80, larceny by check over $250: continued to pretrial conference.

Lucas Dias, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/2/97, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Patricia Dooley, Centerville; DOB 12/14/66, larceny under $250: continued without finding for one year, must pay $90 VW and $50 PSF and receive counselling; larceny of credit card: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Patricia Dooley, Centerville; DOB 12/14/66, two counts of larceny under $250: continued without finding for one year and receive counselling.

Laudiceia Evangelista, Edgartown; DOB 1/3/84, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Aline Honorato, Edgartown; DOB 4/21/84, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; speeding: not responsible.

Eduardo Junio Moreira Knupp, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/9/99, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Nicholas J. Ligor, Boston; DOB 2/27/90, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Ovidio Melendrez Lima, Waltham; DOB 1/22/75, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Helvidio M. Martins, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/8/75, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, a second charge of marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Joao G. Martins, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/30/65, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: guilty, must pay $500 fine and $50 VW.

Arlyton Rodrigues, Edgartown; DOB 12/29/81, crosswalk violation: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Elizangela Santos, Edgartown; DOB 5/20/89, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, state highway traffic violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Allassane Sow, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/10/73, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Lynsey Telford, West Tisbury; DOB 6/4/75, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, wrong way on a state highway: continued to pretrial conference.

Abigail M. Willoughby, Edgartown; DOB 12/6/96, OUI-liquor or .08%, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, operator sending/reading electronic message: continued to pretrial conference.

Curtis D. Wolfe, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/20/88, breaking and entering for misdemeanor, malicious destruction of property over $250, trespassing; continued to pretrial conference.

July 7, 2017

Belinda D. Burke, Oak Bluffs; DOB 1/8/56, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued without finding for one year.

Christopher Daniel Costello, Edgartown; DOB 4/27/93, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 PSF and complete 20 hours of community service; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: not responsible; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Jacob Tilton Lewis, Edgartown; DOB 1/2/97, larceny from a building: continued to pretrial conference.

Jacob Tilton Lewis, Edgartown; DOB 1/2/97, receiving stolen property over $250, malicious destruction of property over $250: continued to pretrial conference.

Erik VanLandingham, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/27/82, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued without finding for two years, must pay $50 VW, $65 PSF and complete the PAEP program with alcohol screens; strangulation or suffocation: continued without finding for two years concurrent with count 1.

Matea Vukson, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/17/97, leaving the scene of property damage, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

July 10, 2017

John D. Hall, Tisbury; DOB 3/12/43, assault and battery on a disabled person over 60 with injury: continued without finding for 18 months, must pay $50 VW, $65 PSF and remain alcohol free with counselling; disturbing the peace: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; resisting arrest: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.