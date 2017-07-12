Disrespect to artists

To the Editor:

Catching up on island news after the usual seasonal work frenzy, I just read about the most aptly named Mr. Andrew Vandall.

Mr. Vandall, a history teacher at the high school, recently painted over murals celebrating diversity and black history in the history department hallway without permission and after hours. His actions are a deafening statement of intent, as opposed to his excuses.This is our daily diet these days. The profound disrespect for art and the artists he shows is just stunning, and not in a good way. That he is a teacher of children at a most vulnerable age, making this kind of arrogant and aggressive choice with no regard for artists, students, and his colleagues, makes me sick.

Jill Walsh

Vineyard Haven