The sound of a porch party on a warm summer evening is music to the ears; literally so at Eisenhauer Gallery, every Thursday from 6 to 8 pm. Music in the Square is the gallery’s weekly event that showcases the Vineyard’s best music in company with the art displayed inside. Local bands Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish, Mike Benjamin Band, the Dukes of Circuit Ave., Joanne Cassidy, and Phil DaRosa are among the familiar faces on rotation every Thursday. Next week is Mike Benjamin Band. Bring your kids, your friends, and if you’re in Edgartown on a Thursday evening, follow the music: It’ll bring you to the heart of what summer is all about.