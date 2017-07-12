More funding for Gay Head Light

The Massachusetts Historical Commission granted the town of Aquinnah $57,500 toward the restoration of Gay Head Light. Funding came from the Massachusetts Preservation Projects Fund.

Allocation of funds are contingent on the completion of a few predevelopment requirements. The town must consult with the Massachusetts Historic Commission to solidify plans and specifications for the work projects. The town of Aquinnah will have until the end of August to submit the final approved construction documents. Richard Pomroy of Pomroy Associates attended a meeting in Boston this week as the local projects coordinator for the grant. Pomroy Associates had acted as projected managers of the Gay Head Light move.