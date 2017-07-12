Housing court budgets expand coverage to Island

Housing court has an increased budget for the 2018 fiscal year, in an effort to cover the Cape and Islands. Two-thirds of Massachusetts were covered by the state’s housing court system. With the expanded budget, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties gain access. Representatives Dylan Fernandes and David Vieira advocated at the statehouse for housing court expansion, as it remains a relevant issue in the Cape and Islands. The House and Senate voted Friday on moving the bill forward, with Gov. Charlie Baker expected to sign the legislation into law.