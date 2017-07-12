Jennifer DaSilva joins Ocean Park Realty

Jennifer B. DaSilva, a resident of Edgartown and Dover, has joined Ocean Park Realty as a licensed real estate sales agent.

Ms. DaSilva’s family has deep roots on Martha’s Vineyard, according to a press release. Her family began vacationing in Oak Bluffs in 1958, and she has spent the past 30 years summering here.

Ms. DaSilva is a graduate of Duke University and Columbia University School of Law; she practiced law for 17 years in New York City and New Jersey, and had a mediation practice in the Boston area. She is very involved in civic and philanthropic activities, and is a member of several nonprofit organizations.

Ms. DaSilva lives in Edgartown and Dover with her husband Kevin and their two daughters.