Katama Tonic might be your new favorite summer drink

Long days in the sun tend to give way to sleepy afternoons. In lieu of a sea breeze, a gin and tonic provides the ideal sunset refresher.

I’ve been experimenting with different ways to spice up the traditional G and T, and this is my favorite right now. It’s more fruity and tangy than strong, and it’s easy to make it to suit your preferences.

Disclaimer: If you’re anything like me, make sure to choose a glass size that you’re willing to consume. I have a slight cooking issue where I always end up filling up the container I use

— no matter if I’m making a cake, a salad, or in this case, a drink — because it’s just so fun to keep adding new ingredients and making new concoctions. To avoid making a G and T bucket, I start with a standard glass, fill it halfway with ice, and then add the following:

1 shot of gin, or more if you prefer a stronger drink (I use Bombay Sapphire)

1 6/8 oz. bottle of Fever-Tree tonic (can be substituted by any type of tonic. I also like subbing with seltzer water, to lessen the amount of sugar in the drink.)

½ or ¼ lime, juiced

A small splash of Nathaniel’s natural lemonade (or any type of lemonade). Use more or less, depending on how fruity you’d like to make the drink

1 or 2 thinly sliced lime rinds

1 stick of rhubarb, cut so that all sides are open to release its bittersweet flavor

1 thick slice of lime for garnish

1 sprig of mint, either for garnish or tossed in the drink for an extra refreshing flavor

An important tip I learned about using mint in drinks is that you have to break the veins of the plant in order to release the flavor properly. To do this, simply pinch the bottom of the stem and lightly slap the leaves against a hard surface. When you can smell the mint a bit, you know you’ve succeeded, and the flavor will be excellent!

I have to credit my Auntie Anna for the title of this drink, which feels exceptionally fitting after an afternoon in Edgartown, unless, of course, you decide to go with the seltzer: Then you’ve got to come up with a name of your own.