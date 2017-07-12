Keep doctor on the Island

To the Editor:

In October 2009, I had a stroke and was brought to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. I did not have an Island doctor, but while in the hospital Dr. Stuart Kendall agreed to become my primary care physician. Dr. Kendall saw to it that I received the finest of care. I recovered completely, but then overdid my exercises and developed shin splints, and thus became unable to walk properly.

The details are not the scope of this letter; what is, however, is that since Dr. Kendall retired, I have been treated by Dr. Maria Chansky, and am delighted to be under her care. But I am told she is a “floating physician” and will be leaving in a few months. This is most unfortunate for me as well as for the senior population of the Island. Hopefully, others will join me in requesting the hospital board to reconsider and keep her here. I am certainly going to be praying about keeping her here.

E. Jacqueline Hunt

Oak Bluffs