‘Light Up the Sky’ with a Monday Night Special

For an evening of timeless comedy, come to this week’s Monday Night Special, “Light Up the Sky,” Moss Hart’s play about a former truck driver who gets his play produced in Boston. At 7:30 pm on Monday, July 17, there will be a reading of the first act of the play at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse on 24 Church Street in Vineyard Haven, followed by a discussion with the director Christopher Hart about his life with his parents, theatrical legends Moss Hart and Kitty Carlisle Hart.

This production will be unique, with the addition of the Harts’ son in house to talk about the play. “I’m looking forward to directing a reading of the first act of the wonderful ‘Light Up the Sky’ by my father, Moss Hart, and to tell a couple of stories of what it was like growing up with my dad and my mom, Kitty Carlisle Hart,” Christopher Hart wrote to The Times in an email.