‘Mamma Mia!’: Here we go again!

Every summer, the campers at Camp Jabberwocky present a theater production, free and open to the public. This year, the camp is proud to present their original take on the Broadway classic “Mamma Mia!” Showtimes are at 7 pm on Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15. The Jabberwocky campers and volunteers work together to write and direct this free production, working endless hours on elaborate sets and costume design. From dancing and singing to amazing acting, you are sure to be entertained. Stick around for the ice cream social afterwards. For more information, visit campjabberwocky.org.