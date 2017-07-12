Moped accident victim improves

Altagracia Melo, one of the victims of last week’s moped head-on crash with a VTA bus on Beach Road, appears to be recovering steadily since she was airlifted from Martha’s Vineyard Hospital to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston last Wednesday for emergency surgery.

A Beth Israel spokesperson told The Times on Wednesday that Ms. Melo’s condition has been upgraded from fair to good condition.

The driver of the moped, Ruben Inoa-Rodriguez, was released from Martha’s Vineyard Hospital after observation, according to a hospital spokesperson.

An initial investigation by Oak Bluffs Police indicates the moped lost control attempting to negotiate the corner of Eastville Avenue and Beach Road, crossed the centerline of the road, and struck the VTA bus head on.

The moped was rented from Adventure Rentals on Beach Road in Vineyard Haven.

Ms. Melo and Mr. Inoa-Rodriguez are from Roslindale. They were visiting the Vineyard for the day.