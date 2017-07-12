Oak Bluffs Police Department adds to its rank

On Wednesday morning, Oak Bluffs Police Department Chief Erik Blake swore in Robert Mansfield as the newest Oak Bluffs full-time police officer. Selectmen unanimously approved Mr. Mansfield’s nomination at their meeting on Tuesday night.

He comes to the department after a six-month stint at the Yarmouth Police Department. “The Yarmouth chief told me he’s the Tom Brady of the department,” Chief Blake said. Mr. Mansfield served as a summer hire for the Oak Bluffs Police for the past two summers. “He considers Oak Bluffs home, and we’re lucky to have him,” Chief Blake said.