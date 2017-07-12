Sharks top Bravehearts in 7-6 comeback win

1 of 6

The Martha’s Vineyard Sharks used small ball and fogballs to score twice in the sixth inning Tuesday night in a come-from-behind 7-6 six-inning win over the Worcester Bravehearts in Futures Collegiate Baseball League play at the Shark Tank in Oak Bluffs.

With the Sharks trailing 6-5, Islander Tim Roberts dropped a bunt single to lead off the sixth, stole second, and moved to third on a sac bunt by catcher Matt Terhub. Mr. Roberts was perched on third with two outs and fog descending over the field when things got weirdly good for the home team.

Tyler Hardman and Blake Frampton each hit towering pop-ups which disappeared into the gloom around the field. Both hits went for doubles as Mr. Roberts, then Mr. Hardman scored, while Braveheart defenders searched fruitlessly as their hits returned to earth.

With the Bravehearts chafing for their last licks in the seventh, the umpires called a fog delay, then waited 35 minutes before calling the game, to the extreme and vocal disappointment of Bravehearts manager Kevin Hartigan and his squad. “No comment. No talking now. I am not happy,” Mr. Hartigan said after the game, of the decision to end play.

Sharks starter Jack Sheehan went the distance for the win, aided by a Tyler Hardman homer.

The teams were tied with 15-17 records entering the contest, which began under a cool and blissful summer sun. The Sharks improved to 16-17 and the Bravehearts slipped to 15-18 on the season. Both teams are scrapping for a playoff spot, two-thirds of the way through the 58-game season.

The Sharks play Wednesday and Thursday evening this week at the Shark Tank, including a Thursday-night rematch with the simmering Bravehearts.