Sox and Mama’s close in on Creamers

The Rug Sox closed to within a half game of first place with a 10-3 win over the league-leading Creamers in Martha’s Vineyard Women’s Softball League action Tuesday night at Veterans Park in Vineyard Haven.

At the midpoint of the season, the Rug Sox are 4-2, with a game in hand on the Creamers, who fell to 5-2.

Zoë Nugent knocked in Alleyne Hughes with an RBI single to give the Creamers an early 1-0 lead, but Rug Sox shortstop Emily Turney led off the third inning by launching a titanic home run to deep left field.

Ms. Turney then reeled off two outstanding defensive plays in the top half of the fourth. First she charged and snared a well-hit ball up the middle, nearly touching second base to make the put-out at first. On the next ball, Emily ran 50 feet into shallow left field to backhand a pop-up.

The Sox, feeding off the defensive momentum, got out the bats in the home half of the fourth and added four runs for a 5-1 lead. With the bases full, Carol Bailey drilled a two-run double to center. Marisa Estrella drove in two more runs with a towering single to right-center.

Brae Ferguson and Becca Goreham crossed the plate for the Creamers in the top of the fifth but Michelle Cacchiotti singled to score Jen Ingraham in the bottom half. The Rug Sox scored four more in the sixth as Elizabeth Clark, Carol Bailey, Lizzie Andrews, and Miranda Tokarz all hit RBI singles.

In the top of the seventh, the Rug Sox closed out the game with three superb plays in the field. Emily Turney cemented an MVP night by chasing down a ball well into center field for an over-the-shoulder catch, and Miranda Tokarz recorded the second out by snaring a ball on the left field line. Catcher Elizabeth Clark ended the game by running up the third base line to tag a diving Zoë Nugent, who tried to take home and got caught in a pickle between Clark and third baseman Jen Oliver.

While the Sox were winning on Veterans Park Field B, the Honeys defeated the Shady Ladies, 6-0, on Field A. Nicole Gazaille tossed the shutout for the Honeys, who retired their gray jerseys and donned new white shirts with golden sleeves. Kelly Silvia, Micheli Lynn, Emily DeBettencourt, and Nicole Gazaille had two singles apiece. Kendall Robinson, Lizzie Reid and Maggie Riseborough each had one. Five Shady Ladies reached base, all on singles, by Jil Matrisciano, Jill Murtha, Collette Jordan, Katie Chapman, and Sydney Davies.

In the nightcap of Tuesday’s triple-header, the three-time defending champion Mama’s Girls moved into a second-place tie with the Rug Sox after a 6-5 win over the Snaps in a rematch of last season’s championship.

The game was a defensive showcase through six innings, with the Mama’s clinging to a 2-1 first inning lead. Jenna Zechner, Emily Williston, and Crystal Miske had web gems for the Mama’s, while Kelly Sullivan, Chrissy McCarthy, and Jackie Millard flashed the gloves for the Snaps.

The game opened up in the seventh inning. The Snaps batted first and scored four runs. With Kelly Sullivan and Lauren Goethals aboard, Jackie Millard crushed a two-run double into the gap between left and right center. Ashley Tarter and Sue Stephenson added RBIs and the Snaps were up 5-2 with the Mama’s down to their last at bat.

Champions are made and thrive in such moments. Caroline Davey singled, Jenna Zechner reached base on a throwing error, and Crystal Miske doubled to score both. Jenny Wojtkeilo stroked an infield hit, and Haley Panek knocked in Miske with the tying run. Up stepped Gail Herman, who put the ball in play and scored Wojtkielo with a game-winning grounder.

Play resumes on July 13 with the Mama’s Girls playing the Shady Ladies at Veterans Park Field B and the Snaps taking on the Rug Sox at the West Tisbury School. Both games start at 6:15 pm.

Standings: Creamers 5-2; Rug Sox 4-2; Mama’s Girls 4-2; Honeys 3-4; Snaps 3-4; Shady Ladies 1-6.