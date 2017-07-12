Time for health departments to step in

To the Editor:

The moped issue continues to boil. People continue to get hurt, and all drivers are at risk of being involved in an accident. At some point, maybe this is a public health issue. Could the departments of health in Tisbury and Oak Bluffs post warnings of the danger and risk of using mopeds on Martha’s Vineyard at the ferry docking areas? The fact of the matter is, people come here on a vacation and engage in behavior they might not at home. Riding a moped is one of those things. Posted warnings at least alert people, and if it encourages a lesser amount of rentals, that would be a help.

Mike Miskiv

Tisbury