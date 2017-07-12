Tisbury: Potlucks, new books, and walking tours

Heard on Main Street: A musician is someone who packs $5,000 worth of gear into a car and drives 100 miles to make $50.

Two remarkable artists from our town were recognized last Monday evening at a Gala fundraiser for the Featherstone Center for the Arts. Congratulations to Nancy Kingsley and Marston Clough. And thank you both for enhancing our Island with your beautiful paintings.

All are invited to a Gratitude Gathering for Joe Woodin at the Grange Hall on Saturday, July 15, from 4 to 6 pm. This is your chance to thank Joe for his service to our hospital with a traditional Vineyard potluck. Bring your favorite dish.

The Congregational Church on the Island began when the first settlers chose Thomas Mayhew Jr., to serve as their minister. On Monday evening, July 17, the Federated Church in Edgartown marks its 375th anniversary with a new historical pageant by historian E. St. John Villard, beginning at 7 pm. The performance is in the Meetinghouse, which was built in 1828.

“For All the Saints” presents the history of faith on the Vineyard through the words and lives of islanders from 1642 to 1945, with music sung by the church choir under the direction of Peter Boak. This is a free event. There will be a freewill offering.

“To the New Owners” is a new book about the Vineyard by Madeleine Blais. This one shares decades of summertime memories in a weather-beaten eyesore that she put on the market in 2014. She covers multiple milestones — Chappaquiddick, Stephen Spielberg’s “Jaws,” and presidential visits.

Enjoy a free Walking Tour of Edgartown on Mondays in July and August with Bow VanRiper, from our town. He is also the librarian at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. You can see landmarks in Edgartown and learn the history behind them. Meet at 10 am in front of the Dukes County Courthouse. Admission is free, though donations are appreciated; reservations not required. Tours will conclude at the museum.

Susan Klein plans an Obituary Writing Workshop at the Anchors in Edgartown. Four Tuesday sessions from 4:30 to 6:30 pm will cost $125. More at 508-593-4140.

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Society is collaborating with MVTV and Featherstone to offer a special summer camp for youth ages 11 to 14. What kid would not like to create his or her own movie?

The camp will be at the Featherstone outdoor campus from 1 to 5 pm from August 7 to 11 to create content, except for one day spent at MVTV to learn editing skills. Afternoon snacks will be provided. Campers will learn video techniques including camera use, interviewing, musical video, and editing of video content. Program leader is Michelle Vivian, instructor and access coordinator at MVTV. For more see mvfilmsociety.com, under the Education tab.

The Vineyard Haven library offers a new reading, viewing, and discussion series for adults called Pushing the Limits. The program explores the ways in which we can push the limits of the physical world. Books and films featuring authors and scientists pair with discussions. The first meeting will be at 3 pm on Monday, July 17, focusing on the theme of Nature and T.C. Boyle’s novel “When the Killing Is Done.” Join in to discuss the book and view two short videos.

Remember that our Vineyard Haven library has paperback beach books. You can return that paperback or replace it with a new one. The big advantage is that if these paperback books are damaged by sand or water, they can be easily and more cheaply replaced.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Nevenka Daniels and Ruth Epstein. Ruth marks 92 this year. Tomorrow wish the best to Jody Coker, Cord Bailey, Michele Jones, and Cathlin Baker. (Yes, the Rev. Cathlin Baker who is the minister at the West Tisbury Congregational Church.) Saturday belongs to Jocelyn Ciancio Broadley. Wish the best on Sunday to Jim Richardson. Chris Clark parties on Monday. Happy birthday to Linda Kurth on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Sorry I’m late — I didn’t want to come.