The Martha’s Vineyard Midsummer Fine Art Fair at the Tisbury Waterworks at Tashmoo is planned for Friday, July 14, from 4 to 9 pm, and 11 am to 7 pm on Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16.

Organizers Natan Maimes and Kevin Alexander say that artworks for sale are consigned from leading galleries like Throckmorton Fine Art, artists, and private collections.

In a press release, Mr. Alexander said that there will be an opening night “hanging” party from 6 to 9 pm with a performance by Alyssa Cimeno. A curator’s talk and walk through is scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday at 4pm.