Coast Guard rescues five from sinking boat

Five people were rescued from a sinking boat about one mile south of Squibnocket Point Thursday, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Coast Guard First District office in Boston. No injuries were reported.

The rescue occurred at about 3:30 p.m. when the master of the 30-foot boat Cila radioed to the Guard’s Sector Southeastern New England that the vessel was taking on water.

A 47-foot motor lifeboat from Station Menemsha and an MH-60 Jayhawk from Air Station Cape Cod responded to the scene, along with the Barnstable County Sheriff’s office boat, and a commercial towing service out of Falmouth.

Four of the five people were transferred onto the motor life boat, the release stated.

The rescue crew, with the master still aboard, was able to control the flooding and stabilize the boat to return to port under its own power. The Cila was escorted back to Menemsha Harbor, according to the release.