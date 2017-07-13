Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no final da versão em inglês

Last week when I purchased Islander Sarah Waldman’s cookbook “Feeding a Family,” I read a passage that resonated with me. It was written by a guest author, and it talks about food being a form of religion. I have a similar relationship with food; I see it as a nurturing and preventive prescription for a long and healthy life. We are so lucky to live in a place where good-quality food is abundant and readily available. Katalin Solin from Island Grown Initiative recently reached out to inform the Brazilian Island community about even more convenient ways to have access to Island-grown products.

Island Grown Initiative is launching a mobile farmers’ market this summer, which will be filled with reduced-price, fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables. The truck will stop at neighborhoods with low-income, elderly, and disabled residents, and those with limited access to fresh, locally grown food. The locations will be Morgan Woods, Hillside Village, Woodside Village, Oak Bluffs Public Library, the American Legion, the Boys and Girls Club, and the Wampanoag Tribe. The fruits and vegetables will come from Thimble Farm and Morning Glory Farm. This new initiative will begin July 18, and it will end on Oct. 9. Island Grown Initiative accepts SNAP benefits and WIC/Seniors farmer market nutrition program coupons. The initiative is a great opportunity for SNAP beneficiaries to utilize the HIP (Healthy Incentives Program), which gives up to $80 back to SNAP recipients when they buy locally grown produce from mobile markets, farmers’ markets, and farm stands.

Island Grown Initiative will be distributing information and market schedules at various locations on the Island, and the literature will be in English and Portuguese. Here’s the schedule for the mobile market:

Tuesdays:

4:15-5 pm — Woodside Village

5:45-6:30 pm — Oak Bluffs Public Library

Thursdays:

3-3:45 pm — Hillside Village

4:30-5:15 pm — Boys & Girls Club

6:15-7pm — American Legion

Sundays:

3:45-4:30 pm — Morgan Woods

5:45-6:30 pm — Wampanoag Tribe

Another program that may be of interest to Brazilian families is the Summer Food Services Program. This program is a government-funded initiative that will make sure that all children, regardless of family income, have access to food while school is not in session. Free lunches will be provided for kids and teens (18 years and younger) from Tuesday through Friday, July 11 to August 11 from 12 pm to 1 pm at the Oak Bluffs Public Library.

Possible Dreams

The 39th annual Possible Dreams Auction to benefit Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) takes place Sunday, July 30 at the Winnetu Oceanside Resort. This event is the MVCS’ biggest annual fundraiser to support its work, work that strengthens and improves the lives of more than 6,000 Island neighbors each year. Since 1961, MVCS has met the Island’s human service needs through programs including Connect to End Violence, Disability Services, the Early Childhood Programs, the Island Counseling Center, Island Wide Youth Collaborative (IWYC), Veterans Outreach, and the Thrift Shop.

This year, Valerio and Sonia Destefani, owners of Sweet Bites and Bite on the Go, have generously donated a Possible Dreams Auction item that will be raffled off at the event. All auction attendees will have a chance to bid on a traditional Brazilian feast for 30 people outside on the terrace at Sweet Bites, which will include dinner, dessert, and Brazilian music. For a chance to host your very own party there, make sure to attend the auction later this month. The auction is open to the public, and tickets are $25.

Portuguese translation – Tradução em português

Na semana passada, li no livro de receitas da morada da ilha Sarah Waldman, “Feeding a Family – Alimentando uma família”, uma passagem que ressoou comigo. Esta passagem refere-se a alimentação como uma forma de religião. Eu tenho um relacionamento semelhante com a comida; eu vejo a forma como comemos como uma espécie de prescrição nutricional e preventiva para uma vida longa e saudável. Temos muita sorte de morarmos em um lugar onde comida de boa qualidade é abundante e prontamente disponível. Katalin Solin, da Island Grown Initiative, recentemente nos contactou para informar a comunidade da ilha brasileira sobre maneiras ainda mais convenientes de ter acesso a produtos cultivados na ilha.

A Iniciativa Island Grown está lançando um mercado de agricultores móveis neste verão, que será repleto de frutas e vegetais com preço reduzido, fresco e cultivado localmente. O caminhão vai parar em bairros com residentes de baixa renda, idosos e deficientes, e aqueles com acesso limitado a alimentos frescos e cultivados localmente. Os locais serão Morgan Woods, Hillside Village, Woodside Village, Oak Bluffs Public Library, Legião Americana, Boys and Girls Club e Wampanoag Tribe. As frutas e vegetais virão de Thimble Farm e Morning Glory Farm. Esta nova iniciativa começará no dia 18 de julho e terminará dia 9 de outubro. A Iniciativa Island Grown aceita os benefícios do SNAP e os cupons do programa de nutrição do mercado de agricultores WIC/Seniors. A iniciativa é uma ótima oportunidade para os beneficiários do SNAP utilizarem o HIP (Programa de Incentivos Saudáveis), que dão até U$80 de volta aos beneficiários do SNAP quando compram produtos cultivados localmente a partir de mercados móveis, mercados de agricultores e fazendas.

A Iniciativa Island Grown estará distribuindo informações e agendas de mercado em vários locais da Ilha, e a literatura será em inglês e em português. Aqui está o cronograma para o mercado móvel:

Terças feiras:

4:15 às 5 da tarde – Woodside Village – 60B Village Road, Vineyard Haven

5:45 às 6:30 da tarde – Biblioteca pública de Oak Bluffs – 56R School St, Oak Bluffs

Quintas-feiras:

3:00 às 3:45 da tarde – Hillside Village – 421 Edgartown Road, Vineyard Haven

4:30 às 5:15 da tarde – Boys & Girls Club – 44 Robinson Road, Edgartown

6:15 às 7 da noite – American Legion – 34 William Street, Vineyard Haven

Domingos:

3:45 às 4:30 da tarde- Morgan Woods – 7 Morgan Way, Edgartown

5:45 às 6:30 da tarde – Wampanoag Tribe – 20 Black Brook Road, Aquinnah

Outro programa que pode ser de interesse para as famílias brasileiras é o Summer Food Services Program. Este programa é uma iniciativa financiada pelo governo que assegurará que todas as crianças, independentemente da renda familiar, tenham acesso a alimentos enquanto a escola não estiver em sessão. Almoços gratuitos serão fornecidos para crianças e adolescentes (18 anos ou menos) de terça à sexta-feira, do dia 11 de julho ao dia 11 de agosto, do meia-dia à 1:00 da tarde, na Biblioteca Pública de Oak Bluffs – 56R School St, Oak Bluffs.

Sonhos Possíveis

O 39º Annual Possible Dreams Auction para beneficiar Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) acontece no domingo dia 30 de julho no Winnetu Oceanside Resort. Este evento é a maior captação de recursos anual da MVCS para apoiar seu trabalho, o que fortalece e melhora a vida de mais de 6.000 vizinhos na ilha a cada ano. Desde 1961, a MVCS atende as necessidades de serviços humanos da ilha através de programas que incluem Conexão para acabar com violência, serviços de invalidez, Programas de Primeira Infância, Centro de Aconselhamento da Ilha, Collaborative Youth Island (IWYC), Veterans Outreach e Thrift Shop.

Este ano, Valério e Sônia Destefani, proprietários da padaria Sweet Bites e do restaurante brasileiro Bite on the Go, doaram generosamente um item para o Leilão de Sonhos Possíveis que será sorteado no evento. Todos os participantes do leilão terão a chance de dar um lance em uma festa tradicional brasileira para 30 pessoas no terraço no Sweet Bites, que incluirá jantar, sobremesa e música brasileira. Para uma chance de ter sua própria festa, certifique-se de comparecer no leilão no final deste mês. O leilão está aberto ao público e os ingressos são U$ 25.