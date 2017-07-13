Description

Sixburnersue Farmette is cookbook author Susie Middleton’s market garden, named for her website, sixburnersue.com. Susie gardens from a cooks perspective considering taste and flavor when she chooses what tomatoes, beans, greens and flowers she grows, rotating them annually between four fenced-in growing areas she has cultivated around the State Road property owned by Trip Barnes. From May through the first frost, Susie harvests veggies and flowers for the little red roadside farm stand. Susie has published four cookbooks, her most recent and new for 2017, Simple Green Suppers: A Fresh Strategy For One-Dish Vegetarian Meals, is available nationally from all major booksellers and locally at Bunch of Grapes Bookstore.

Location

534 State Road, West Tisbury

Link to MV Farm Map

Contact



Email: susie@sixburnersue.com

Online: www.sixburnersue.com

Facebook: facebook.com/SusieMiddletonCooks

Twitter: twitter.com/sixburnersue

Instagram: instagram.com/sixburnersue

Products include

Seasonal vegetables and flowers.

Daily self-serve farm stand, May – November, 9 am – 7 pm.