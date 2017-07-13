West Tisbury animal control officer suspended

West Tisbury selectmen voted on Wednesday to suspend animal control officer Prudence Fisher without pay for 48 hours until a special executive session Friday when her employment will be further deliberated.

Ms. Fisher, who did not attend Wednesday’s meeting, is still in the probationary period of her employment with the town.

The selectmen chose to temporarily suspend Ms. Fisher because her driver’s license was suspended, the board’s Chairman Skip Manter told The Times. Assistant animal control officer Anthony Cordray will cover her duties until Friday, Mr. Manter said. He declined further comment.

According to minutes released Thursday, Mr. Manter said, “…an out of state issue caused her license to be suspended but that the situation had been rectified and she expected her license to be reinstated in Massachusetts in time for the meeting on Friday.” The reason for the license suspension was not described in the minutes.

Mr. Manter expressed concern that Ms. Fisher had not notified the town immediately of her lack of a valid driver’s license, according to the minutes. “…In the Personnel By-Laws, it is clearly stated that having a license is a requirement of her position as Animal Control Officer,” the minutes state.

Mr. Cordray told The Times he had “a good working relationship” with Ms. Fisher and that they both came into town service at the same time — about nine months ago following the retirement of longtime animal control officer Joan Jenkins.

Ms. Fisher and Mr. Cordray completed Animal Control Officers Association of Massachusetts coursework between March and May at the Boylston Police Department, according to Mr. Cordray. They are both slated to take a one to two day core competency test this fall in Weymouth, he said. Mr. Cordray acknowledged Ms. Fisher’s suspension but did not comment further on the matter. He said he did not attend Wednesday’s meeting.

Ms. Fisher did not immediately return a call Thursday.