There will be a “traditional Martha’s Vineyard potluck gathering” on Saturday, July 15, from 4 to 6 pm, in honor of Joe Woodin at the Grange in West Tisbury.

Mr. Woodin recently stepped down as CEO of the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

According to a press release, Islanders are invited to “thank Joe for his service to our Island community,” and bring favorite dishes, desserts, and something to drink.