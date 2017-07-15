Two injured in West Tisbury crash

A Subaru sedan driven by 23-year-old Nathaniel Schneider crashed against an oak tree on State Road in West Tisbury early Sunday morning injuring both the driver and an unidentified 22-year-old passenger, according to West Tisbury Police Sgt. Skipper Manter.

The passenger was pinned in the wreck and needed to be cut free with rescue tools by the West Tisbury Rescue Team, West Tisbury Fire Lt. Brynn Schaffner told The Times.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:30 am between the North Tisbury Bridge and the entrance to Polly Hill Arboretum. Both occupants of the vehicle were taken by Tri-town ambulance to the Island’s hospital. The passenger suffered serious injuries, according to Fire Chief Manuel Estrella III. Lt. Brynn said the vehicle flipped at least once.

West Tisbury Police Sgt. Garrison Vieira and special police officer Dan Durawa responded to the accident and are investigating its cause.