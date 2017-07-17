2017 commercial summer flounder fishery closes Wednesday

The Massachusetts’ 2017 commercial summer flounder (fluke) quota of 385,988 pounds is projected to be taken on Tuesday, July 18. Accordingly, Massachusetts fluke fishery will close on Wednesday, July 19, according to a Department of Marine Fisheries press release. (Closure Notice). Commercial fishermen and dealers are reminded that all fluke must be landed by 8 pm Tuesday night.

The Massachusetts commercial fluke fishery is scheduled to reopen on Feb. 1. During the closed period, it is unlawful for fishermen to possess and land fluke for commercial purposes or in a manner that does not conform to the state’s recreational fishing regulations. Additionally, it is unlawful for seafood dealers to purchase or receive fluke from fishermen.

For more information about the management of fluke in Massachusetts, contact DMF at 617-626-1520 or visit www.mass.gov/marinefisheries.