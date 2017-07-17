Breaking: Full speed ahead on new school in Tisbury

Five town boards met together Monday night to consider whether building a new school on the site of the Tisbury School is the best option and, after nearly two hours of discussion, decided to move forward with that plan.

The building committee had already voted 11-5 on the plan, but hit the pause button after significant pushback from the public and the town’s planning board on the idea that the 79-year-old brick school building will be knocked to the ground.

At Monday’s meeting in a packed Tisbury School library, there was a mix of people who supported the building committee’s decision and a contingent that wanted the building preserved for historic and nostalgic reasons.

There was no vote by the building committee after it became clear that none of the members would change their minds. Three committee members participated in the meeting remotely and town administrator Jay Grande, who is on vacation, submitted a letter saying he could support either plan put forward.

Any school project still faces the hurdle of price. The new school is expected to cost taxpayers $32.3 million, while the architect and project manager say a renovation and addition to the existing building will cost $3 million more. The project is in the hands of the Massachusetts School Building Authority, which is considering whether to reimburse the town for part of the project’s costs.

Eventually, the project will require a Proposition 2½ debt exclusion and, as it stands now, that would add $800 per year to a house valued at $800,000, town officials have said.

“I want to do what’s going to pass at the ballot at this point. We don’t want to go through all this work and see it fail,” Selectman Tristan Israel said. “We’ve got to get the price down.”