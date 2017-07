Barnes Road was closed early Monday morning at approximately 7:30 am after two cars collided head-on. One of the drivers apparently fell asleep at the wheel, and crossed over the center divider, according to Oak Bluffs Police Department Sgt. Michael Marchand. One person was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Monday has been a busy day for Oak Bluffs Police. As of 1 pm, officers have been called to the scene of three accidents.