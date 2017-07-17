Iyanough head back to Hyannis for Nantucket service

One month after it slammed into a jetty, injuring passengers and prompting a dramatic Coast Guard rescue, the M/V Iyanough will return to service tomorrow from Hyannis to Nantucket, according to a Steamship Authority press release.

The Iyanough, a fast ferry, was cleared to return to service on Monday after a Coast Guard inspection. Repairs were done at the Fairhaven Shipyard.

The first trip is set to depart Hyannis at 8:15 am, the release states.

Since the accident last month, the Steamship has been running an abbreviated schedule using smaller fast ferries from Hy-Line and Sea Streak.

“We thank our customers for their patience and loyalty during the time when the Iyanough was out of service for repairs, and we welcome them back aboard our fast ferry,” Robert Davis, the Steamship Authority’s new general manager, said in a prepared statement.

The Coast Guard investigation is ongoing into what caused the crash, a spokesman said Monday. He couldn’t say how much longer the probe will take.

The crash injured 15, including five that were airlifted by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter. Another 10 passengers also had to be hoisted to safety from the boat during the dramatic rescue of 48 passengers, six crew members, and three food service worker that last into the early morning hours after the 9:30 pm crash.

During a board meeting last month, retiring general manager Wayne Lamson told the board that the captain mistook the jetty and sailboats for buoys that mark the channel into Hyannis Harbor. The incident happened during a storm that caused rough seas.

Both the captain and pilot were tested for drugs and alcohol, which came back negative, according to the SSA.

For a complete list of the ferry schedule, see www.steamshipauthority.com.