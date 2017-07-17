Mark H. Mattison died peacefully on June 28, 2017, after a valiant battle following a double lung transplant for pulmonary fibrosis. He was surrounded by his family, with his favorite music playing in the background. He is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Karel, his children Delphine, Graham, and Alissa, and seven grandchildren.

He was a man of many passions, including sailing and yacht racing, golf, music, and particularly his library of over 3,000 volumes. These all paled in comparison to his love for his grandchildren, with whom he spent sent countless hours.

He attended Buckley, Fay, and St. Mark’s School in Southboro, as well as Shrewsbury School in England. He was graduated from Fordham College in 1964.

Familiar with every aspect of the field, Mark’s career in newspapers spanned 45 years. A resident of New Canaan for 32 years, he retired with Karel to Edgartown and Vero Beach. He was a member of many organizations, including the New York Yacht Club, Edgartown Yacht Club, Edgartown Reading Room, and Riomar Country Club.

The Island was an important part of his life; he was a board member of the Preservation Trust, served on the Marine Advisory Committee, was active in Sail MV, and was a sailing race judge.

A memorial service will be held on August 25 at 1 pm at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown, followed by a reception at the Edgartown Yacht Club.

Donations may be made in Mark’s name to the Florida Hospital Foundation Transplant Institute, 550 East Rollins St., 6th floor, Orlando, FL 32803.