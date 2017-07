A single-car crash at around 4:20 pm sent one person to the hospital Monday.

A Toyota pickup truck slammed into an oak tree outside the Scottish Bakehouse on State Road in Vineyard Haven. At the scene, the driver was being treated by responders from Tri-Town Ambulance before being taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. The pickup truck’s windshield was busted in front of the driver’s side.

Further details from the crash were not available from Tisbury police.