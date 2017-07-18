Anne Lemenager and Cindy Chamberland reach Ladies golf final

Twelve-time champ Anne Lemenager goes for a baker’s dozen of Farm Neck Ladies club championship titles later this month (time and date TBA) against Cindy Chamberland.

Ms. Lemenager, the top seed, defeated two-time winner Betsy Dripps, 4 and 3 on Sunday in the semifinals, while fourth-seeded Ms. Chamberland, in pursuit of her first crown, topped two-time defending champion Mary Murphy, 4 and 2.

Saturday morning in the qualifying match, six women vied for four spots in the semifinals. Each player was superb, shooting in the 80’s. Anne Lemenager and Mary Murphy both shot an 83, with Betsy Dripps and Cindy Chamberland a stroke back at 84. Helen Green, an eight-time club champion, shot an 86, while Marie Logue, taking part for the first time, shot an 88.

Kathy Severino claimed the A Flight championship title with a 3 and 2 win over Deb Crews.