Author Dan Goleman presents the science behind meditation

What can make you less depressed, boost your immune system, and increase brain matter? Meditation, apparently.

Seasonal Chilmark resident Dan Goleman will speak on Monday, July 24, at the Katharine Cornell Theater at 7 pm about his upcoming book, “Altered Traits: Science Reveals How Meditation Transforms Mind, Body, and Brain.” The book will be published in September.

“I did this book with a neuroscientist from the University of Wisconsin, [Richard J. Davidson], and what we tried to do was go through all of the articles and focus in on what was true. There’s a lot of oversell in this area, so we wanted to say, ‘What is true?’ The focus of the book is what the research really does show, and attack the hype,” said Mr. Goleman.

Mr. Goleman has been meditating for much of his adult life, which gives him personal experience to bolster his work as a psychologist. “I started to meditate when I was in college because it helped lower my anxiety,” he said. “I got more interested in it and started doing longer retreats. I got a little fascinated by states of mind that I would get into, and most recently, I’m appreciating the more subtle, lasting changes, what we call altered traits, like being more kind in daily life.”

Mr. Goleman is a psychologist who frequently lectures at college campuses, to professional groups, and businesses. He is the author of the 1995 New York Times bestseller “Emotional Intelligence.”