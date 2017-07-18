Chilmark: A new ride

When it’s hot or not, it seems like Chilmark Flea is the place to go, packed with cars waiting for parking, and totally worth the wait. I am thrilled that the Martha’s Vineyard Refuse District, which includes all towns except O.B., now accepts food scraps for compost, two bucks for buckets of up to 5 gallons. For a list of acceptable items, see igimv.org, and be sure to ask your dump about a compost bucket to take home. Here in Chilmark we are spoiled when the only thing open 24 hours a day is Mermaid Farm stand. The Crossroads Farm Stand has reopened, selling flowers and some choice veggies. If you’ve never made it to all of our farm stands, try a new one, whether it’s North Tabor Farm, Native Earth Teaching Farm, Grey Barn Farm, or indoors at Beetlebung Farm Market. And don’t forget Beetlebung meats are available at the Menemsha farm market or at the West Tisbury Farmers Market every Wednesday and Saturday from 9 am to noon. Look for our Chilmark farms and other purveyors, including Chilmark Coffee and Tea Lane Farm.

A week or so ago, all homeowners received a flyer asking for help with affordable housing, whether it’s creating an accessory apartment, donating land, selling land for a Youth Lot, or getting subsidized rent. Learn more or contact Chilmark Housing Committee chairman Jim Feiner at 508-645-2100, ext. 2149, or housing@chilmarkma.gov. Chilmark, like the rest of the Vineyard, desperately needs to provide year-round housing for our workers and young families; please help.

I just learned that rose of Sharon flowers are edible: All you need do is add the petals as garnish to your favorite dish or salad; or you can pull out the center and stuff them with your favorite soft cheese, dip, or hummus.

Vineyard Sound performs on Tuesday evenings from 8 to 9 pm at the Chilmark Community Church through August 22. Stop by for reverie on when Lia Kahler plays meditative piano on Sundays from 5 to 5:30 pm. Also Jane Norton offers yoga classes on Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9:15 to 11 am through the end of August.

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival’s first Menemsha Beach screening is Thursday, July 20, at 8 pm. Bring blankets and chairs, and come see “Under an Arctic Sky.” On Monday, July 24, you can see “Behind the Curtain: Toddrick Hall” at 5 pm, have dinner, then catch “The Boy Downstairs” at 7:30 pm, and have a Q and A with director Sophie Brooks afterward. On Wednesday, July 26, Cinema Circus is back at 5:30 pm, free for all ages. It’s followed by “Take My Nose … Please,” with a Q and A with comedian and film subject Emily Askin. Thursday, July 27, head to the Beach Plum Inn for a free outdoor screening of “Sea of Hope” at 8 pm; come at 7 pm for dinner and music. Learn more at tmvff.org. Festival founder Thomas Bena’s film, “One Big Home,” was just at Melbourne Documentary Film Festival, and is heading back to the Hamptons, Nantucket, L.A., Wisconsin, Florida, and in the fall to Milan, the National Gallery in D.C., and more. It will screen at Edgartown Cinema on August 6 and 20, and is also available online to rent or download: See onebighome.com.

Medium and psychic Constance Messmer will offer an “Energy in Balance Workshop” on Saturday, July 22, from 9 am to 5 pm at the Cottage in Chilmark; learn more at constancemessmer.com/event/energy-in-balance-2/.

It’s the Blueberry Festival already! Get thee to the West Tisbury Congregational Church on Saturday, July 22, from noon to 4 pm.

Head over to 24 South Road for Kara Taylor’s reception from 5 to 8 pm on Sunday, July 23, for her exhibit, “The Irony Between Chance and Choice,” which is “a narrative about division and unity, individual destiny as opposed to a collective destiny. Figurative paintings that convey feelings of vulnerability and strength, fear and empowerment, dissatisfaction and fulfillment, disillusionment and hope; asking questions that relate to perception, character and the unknown fate of our shared existence.”

Join author Dr. Mache Seibel, a menopause expert, for “The Estrogen Window: How to Figure It Out So You Don’t Have to Tough It Out” at the Chilmark Public Library on Wednesday, July 26, at 5 pm. Stories and Songs continue on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am.

Camille A. Brown and Dancers perform “Black Girl: Linguistic Play” on Saturday, July 22, at 8 pm at MVPAC. H.O.W. Art and Literary Journal returns for a fundraiser on Tuesday, July 25, at 6:30 pm at the Yard with dance and readings by acclaimed writers. All tickets available online at dancetheyard.org, or call 508-645-9662. Check the website for morning dance classes and daily yoga classes.

Sunday morning’s Flanders Field Softball game enjoyed a full complement of players, young and old, for the weekly doubleheader. Arlen Roth’s team won the first game 8-0 over Hans Solmssen’s team.The second game, a 5-5 standoff between Sig Van Raan’s team and Arlen Roth’s team, featured a Chilmark Softball first, a mandated walk issued by Sig Van Raan. Following the walk he threw three more wild pitches, and left the pitcher’s mound. His replacement, John Lipnick, threw a double-play ball on his first pitch, followed by six straight wild pitches, whereupon he traded places with Hans, so in effect, three pitchers in one inning! Surprisingly the game remained tight as the pitchers settled down; good fielding prevailed as both sides agreed to call it a tie after the requisite innings. Great to see West Coast stalwart players Ed Eger and Jim Ketchum, both from the Bay area, show up. Hans Solmssen’s grandson, Max, played a splendid center field, catching up with and gloving every deep-fly ball that came his way, besides being a good hitter. Join the fun Sunday mornings, games begin at 8:30, players arrive for warm-up at 8, all ages welcome.

Have a great week.