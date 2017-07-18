Edgartown: ‘Local Immigrants Project’

I am utterly amazed that one now has to arrive at the beach by about 9:30 in the morning to get a parking space on the Edgartown side of the bridge. Now, there is absolutely nothing wrong with the Oak Bluffs side of the bridge. But true Island peeps that we are, we have “our spot” that we like. It used to be that you had to get there by about 11 am, especially on Sunday. Then it was more like 10:30. We arrived right around 10 this morning, and there wasn’t a space to be found on the Edgartown side. I am working on my living-in-the-moment attitude this summer, so we just kept driving till we found a spot, perfectly happy on the Oak Bluffs side because I am absolutely refusing to stress myself out about getting to the beach in time to find parking. It’s counterintuitive. But it does boggle my mind that people can get their acts together, all their supplies, and food and so forth for a day at the beach by 9 am. They are more organized than I am, I guess. Or perhaps I’m more spoiled because I’m here all the time. How lucky am I?

Happy birthday wishes go out to Whitney Osborn, who celebrated a big one on July 13, Cecily Stibitz, who celebrated on July 14, my cousin and former Edgartown girl Nancy Corwin Dillon on July 15, my godmother Nancy Mannering and Summer Clements De Souza on July 17, Lizzie Dourian on July 19, and Shannon Morris and my much-loved son, Riley Craig, on July 21.

I would like to extend a big thank-you to the people at the Mailroom in Edgartown. I ordered a pair of boots that was vital for Riley’s week of training in Quantico this week, and they were being shipped FedEx Ground to the school for me. However, FedEx kept arriving at the school after it was locked up for the day. Panicked, I got help from a very helpful man at the regular FedEx office, who told me to call and stop the shipment and have it held at a local facility, which is where the Mailroom came in. Long story short, the woman there, Carla I believe is her name, was super-nice and was putting in a great deal of effort to help me get these boots in time for Riley’s trip. It took a couple more days to track them down, when they finally appeared at the school. But the fact that the crew at the Mailroom was so kind and willing to go above and beyond for something that really had absolutely nothing to do with them is much appreciated. Islanders helping others. I like it!

The 2017 Martha’s Vineyard Book Festival is coming back to the Island on August 5 and 6, and will feature some of the country’s leading authors as well as rising stars. The festival brings together a carefully selected group of authors for two days of readings, panel discussions, author interviews, and book signings. It will take place in two locations this year, with Saturday held in Edgartown at the Harbor View Hotel, and Sunday at the Chilmark Community Center. Both days will run from 9 am until 4 pm, and are free and open to all. For a full list of authors and the schedules, visit the website at mvbookfestival.com.

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum will open the floor to the voices that inspired the “Local Immigrants Project” for a community conversation on culture. Photographer and guest curator Mila Lowe, a Moldavian immigrant, will be participating in the panel alongside many individuals featured in her exhibit, from countries including Serbia, Poland, Japan, the Czech Republic, and India.

The “Local Immigrants Project” community conversation will be hosted by West Tisbury town moderator Dan Waters, who was raised in São Paulo, Brazil, and will take place on Thursday, July 27, at 5:30 pm at the Federated Church. It will feature a panel discussion, and will also allow community members to ask questions and hear from many of the individuals featured in the exhibit. The event is sponsored by Steve Bernier and Constance Messmer. Donations are appreciated; however, the event is free and open to all. A reception will follow back at the museum, where the exhibit will be open to all.

On Monday, July 24, there will be a special talk by Tom Dunlop at 5:30 pm at the Edgartown Federated Church. A schism inspired the building of Edgartown’s historic Federated Church, and prosperity determined which way it would face. In honor of the church’s 375th anniversary and in conjunction with the Martha’s Vineyard Museum spotlight exhibit celebrating the church’s history, Island historian Tom Dunlop will explain how religious turmoil and a financial boom and bust in the first half of the 19th century led from Cooke and Summer Streets directly to the modern era of resorthood on Martha’s Vineyard. A reception will follow back at the museum, on the corner of Cooke and School Streets. Admission is $8 for museum members and $12 for nonmembers. For more information call 508-627-4421, email admin@federatedchurchmv.org, or check out the website at federatedchurchmv.org.

Wishing you all a wonderful week. We are sliding into late July. August is on the horizon, and summer is speeding by, as it usually does. Remember to enjoy some relaxation time during this busy season, if you can. Spend time with family and friends, because ultimately, that is what life is about. Remember the old saying that no one on their deathbed ever wished for more time at the office!